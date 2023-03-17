James Victor “Jim” Hood, Jr., 84, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Victor Hood, Sr. and Annie Mae Hinton Hood; as well as brother, Allen Hood. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Hood; daughter, Judy Hood; granddaughter, Victoria “Tori” Suenaga and her husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Cade Jameson and Harper Drew; sister, Martha Frances Hutchins; sister-in-law, Brenda Westfall and husband, Ron in West Virginia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was born and raised in Lawrenceville. He attended Lawrenceville High School and graduated Class of ’56. He was a member of the first football team to play at Lawrenceville High. He attended one year at North Georgia College.
Jim started his career working at a bank in Decatur, but after a brief time in banking he decided to become a realtor. In 1964 he returned to Lawrenceville where he opened his Real Estate office. Jim joined the Gwinnett Board of Realtors and became President in 1972. He was also a member of the GA Association of Realtors serving as President in 1988.
Jim was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Lawrenceville for many years and after moving to Monroe in 2007 he joined and became a member of the Monroe Kiwanis Club. Jim was an avid golfer and was a member of the Monroe Golf Club.
He found great pleasure in playing the game of golf and also met many lifelong friends at the golf club. He and Barbara became members of First Baptist Church in Monroe where they made many friends who have become like family.
Jim loved his Sunday School Class and his teacher Kitty Smith. He humbly served as a Deacon for many years. In association with the church he volunteered in their Fish For Kids Summer Feeding Program. Jim was a Godly person who loved serving the Lord. He enjoyed helping people and doing good for others, but most of all, he was best at being Barbara’s husband, Judy’s Daddy, Tori’s Pop and Cade and Harper’s G-Pop.
A memorial service honoring the life of Jim was held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Monroe.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | March 18-19 2023
