Lottie Carolyn Malcom, 90, of Madison, passed away on August 22, 2023. She was born on Jan. 10, 1933 to the late Lottie Darnell Johnson and the late Claude F. Johnson. She was preceded in death by her son, the late Grail Malcom and granddaughter, the late Michelle Raettig.
Surviving are, husband, Harold Malcom; daughter and son-in-law, Eyvette and Ed Raettig; son and daughter in law, Daryl and Judith Malcom; daughter in law, Gail Malcom; six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bryce Behnke and the Rev. Mark Jones officiating.
Interment will follow at Prospect Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or food, please make a contribution to Prospect Cemetery Fund, 3331 Prospect Road, Rutledge, GA 30663. Sign the guestbook atmeadowsfuneralhomeinc.com. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | August 26-27, 2023
