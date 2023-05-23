Toby Boyce Coker, 79, of Monroe, passed away on May 16, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1944 to the late Rose Malcom Coker and the late Boyce Coker. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Brenda Kirk Coker.
Toby was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of all those fortunate enough to know him. He will forever be remembered as a beacon of kindness, selflessness, and unwavering devotion to his family. His departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, as he leaves behind a legacy of love, joy, and cherished memories.
Surviving are daughters and sons in law, Ginger and Tommy Parker, Amy and Eddie Lang; sisters and brothers in law, Cindy and Phil Sorrells, Cathy and Jim Saylor; grandchildren, Hadley Smith, Mallory Smith, Daniel Parker, and Owen Parker.
A memorial service was held on Friday, May 19, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Peavy officiating.
Sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | May 24, 2023
Commented