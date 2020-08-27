James Howard Barton, M.D., 89, of Social Circle, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
He was born in Murphy, North Carolina, on April 14, 1931, to Esther Swaim Barton and Guy Arvel Barton.
Dr. Barton practiced medicine for 51 years. He had an office in Social Circle for 31 years. He was the state medical director for Walton County and medical director for Walton County EMS. He did minor surgical procedures, anesthesia and obstetrics, and he was medical director for Park Place Nursing Home and Social Circle Nursing Home. He was also the chief of staff at Walton County Hospital.
He received the Walton County Citizenship Award.
He was a Boy Scout leader. He belonged to the Lions Club of Social Circle, he was a Shriner in Scottish Rite and a member of many professional medical organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Judi Barton; children, Leslie Kay and Kent Adams of Social Circle, Gregory and Lisa Barton of Fayetteville, Steven Barton, Perri Ann and Dan Walden of Covington, Karla Jean Ensminger of Social Circle, and Allen and Kelly Ensminger of Covington; sisters, Dot Chewning of Richmond, Virginia, Mary Turner of Covington, and Jane Crump of South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, John and Edna Barton of Virginia; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
Graveside services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Social Circle City Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
