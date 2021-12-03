James Edward Peters, 90, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
He was born in Walton County on April 28, 1931, to Clara Jane Peters and Weyman Cosby Peters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, the late Joyce Hendrix Peters.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Jimmy Richardson of Monroe; Joy and Alex Boskoff of Watkinsville; son, Glenn Peters of St. Petersburg, Florida; brother, Carlton Peters of Covington; brother-in-law, Hoyt Youngbood of Monroe; grandchildren, Adam Richardson, Daniel Richardson, Elizabeth Richardson, Katherine Meeks, Benjamin Boskoff; and great-grandchildren, Henry Richardson, Walker Richardson, Jacob Richardson and Keriann Richardson.
Services were Friday, Dec. 3, at the First Baptist Church of Monroe. Visitation was from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and the funeral service began at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Todd Ware officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
