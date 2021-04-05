Mrs. Jerry Haulk Greene, 80, of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Loganville First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Owen Skinner, the Rev. Bill Green and James Rowden will officiate.
Inurnment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Jerry was born on June 23, 1940, in Conyers to the late Chandler Vernie Haulk and Doris Dana Atha Haulk. She was a member of Loganville First United Methodist Church and had been a child care provider for numerous years.
In addition to her parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Edmond Green, and her brothers, Larry Haulk and Jimmy Haulk. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce E. and Lisa Greene of Oxford; son, Bryant Greene of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Sandy and Jeff Slaick of Walnut Grove; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat Hogan of Dawsonville, Sue Bailey of Dawsonville, Chandler Haulk of Buena Vista, and Phil and Libby Haulk of Loganville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
