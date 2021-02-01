Patricia Ann Coker Waldrop, 78, of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1942, in Walton County to John Robert Coker and Mary Lee Thompson Coker. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert Lee Coker and Roger Coker; and sisters, Shirley Briscoe and Joyce Kennedy.
Surviving members of Mrs. Waldrop’s family are her husband, A.J. Waldrop, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Scott Gleason; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Karen Waldrop; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Mary Ann Coker; and granddaughters, Anna, Emily, and Samantha.
A graveside service began at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Campton United Methodist Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
