Myrion L. Campbell Farrow, 86, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was born in Ashland, Alabama, on Feb. 3, 1934, to Elsie Cottney Campbell Brewer and Charles Vernon Campbell, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Freddy R. Farrow; daughter and son-in-law, Nina and Neal Knight of Monroe; grandchildren, Michelle and Pat Decker of Monroe, Michael and Melissa Queen of Charleston, South Carolina, and Jessie and Amber Knight of Watkinsville; great-grandchildren, Kyle Decker, MacKenzie Queen, Mason Queen, Madison Queen, Sadie Knight and Ansley Singleton; sister-in-law, Sue Campbell of Alexander City, Alabama; and caregivers: Janet Farmer, Lillie Thompson, Kellie Hudson and Glennis Etchison.
A graveside service was held at the Mount Vernon Christian Church cemetery with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
