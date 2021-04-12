Margaret Morgan Davis, 86, of Covington, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Ms. Davis was born on Oct. 6, 1934, to James Henry Morgan and Effie Smithwick Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Rhonda Shore; sons, Brian Shore, Anthony Shore, Lynn Shore; and brothers, Lawton Morgan, Douglas Morgan, Julius Morgan.
Surviving members of the family are her daughters and son-in-law, Kaye and Jim Peschl, and Renee Shore; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Frank Kirby; special friends, Thomas Peppers and J.R. and Meisha Griffin; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service began at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Hulon Knight officiating.
Visitation was prior to the service from 1-3 at the church.
Burial followed at the Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
