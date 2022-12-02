Frances Nell McDaniel Pope, 95, of Walton County, passed away on Nov. 28, 2022.
She was born in Telfair County on Oct. 9, 1927 to the late Henry Grady McDaniel and the late Mattie Parrish McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late William Talmadge Pope.
Surviving are daughters, Patricia Pope Fitch and Mary Pope Wadley; son, Bill Pope; sisters, Shirley Harper and Arelia Goad; brothers, Randall McDaniel, Jerry McDaniel, and Ronnie McDaniel; 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Butler officiating. Interment followed at Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington.
The Walton Tribune | December 3-4 2022
