Dawane G. Zarling passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, Oct, 28, 2022, at the age of 73.
He is survived by his children, Paula (Corey Karinen), Rebecca (Andrew Thome), and Kevin Zarling, former spouse and cherished friend, Marcia Dettman, brother, David (Rosa) Zarling, sister-in-law, Gail Behrendt, his dear friends, Jackie & Mariellen Barnes and Scott McMillan, as well as many aunts, nieces & nephews, other family, and beloved friends and coworkers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances (nee James) and James Behrendt and Walter Zarling, his brothers Bill, Jack, and Reuben Behrendt, and his sister-in-law, Billie Jo Behrendt.
Dawane was born in West Bend, WI and grew up in Marinette, WI. Graduating high school in 1967, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army and came back to Marinette where he started his family.
He was an accomplished welder, had a childlike love for dogs, and spent many hours at the kiln making ceramics. In 2017, he retired from his long-time position at Fesco Systems in Loganville. He became an avid gamer and had an online community spanning the globe. Dawane spent his last months surrounded by amazing caregivers and new friends. He had a way of making people feel at ease that translated into a warm farewell from nursing staff and fellow residents. He will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of life for Dawane will be Saturday, Nov. 5, at at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Marinette, 813 Owena St, Marinette, WI 54143.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be madae to the Menominee Animal Shelter in Menominee, Michigan. We'd like to offer a very special thank you to all the caregivers at Southern Grace Hospice in Loganville, Gentiva (formerly Kindred) Hospice in Milwaukee, WI, and Mercy Health Services in Milwaukee, WI, for the loving and thoughtful care of Dawane. The family is eternally grateful.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes of Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family.
The Walton Tribune | November 2, 2022
