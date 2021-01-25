Doris “Runell” Ward Milligan, 98, of Monroe, passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Monroe, to John Usher Ward and Mary Chaffin Ward.
Runell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Claude Milligan Jr.; son-in-law, Edward Carter; brother-in-law, Garland Lowe; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving members of Mrs. Milligan’s family are daughters and son-in-law, Cheryl and Tommy Clegg, and Janice Carter; son and daughter-in-law, Jace and Brenda Milligan; sister, Laverne Lowe; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Westlawn Cemetery in Monroe.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented