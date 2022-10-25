Born May 4, 1981, Beverly Herron of Social Circle passed away Oct, 19th, 2022.
She is survived by her daughter and best friend Haley Herron; loving/loyal companions Monroe, Blu and London; parents Susan and Randall Campbell of Social Circle; grandmother Kydie K. Young of Social Circle and many other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Gofundme for Haley to assist with college and other expenses.
Donations can be made online at https://gofund.me/1a74fda5.
Or, letters of support can be sent directly to Haley at P.O. Box 1466, Social Circle, Ga. 30025.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Life memorial at a later date.
