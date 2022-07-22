Claudie “Dian” Sockwell passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022 in Loganville. Dian was born to the late Vernie Wages and Claudie Sims Wages in Decatur.
Dian is survived by her adoring husband of 63 years. Jack W. Sockwell Jr., who loved her beyond measure.
Other survivors are son, Jack W. Sockwell III “Butch” and spouse Angie; daughter, Jacquelyn Dian Richardson “Jacki” and spouse T.D.
Dian is also survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Cox and spouse Lawson; sister-in-law, Susie Porche and spouse Earl and many nieces and nephews.
Dian loved and adored her husband and children. Her family was her heart and she dearly loved her grandchildren and every member of her family.
She loved Jesus and taught children about Him for 60 years in the Glen Haven Baptist Church nursery. Teaching children about Jesus was her calling. It gave her such joy. She said that if you give a child Jesus that is giving them everything. She also loved to spoil her children, grandchildren and many others.
A Memorial service for Dian will be on Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at Glen Haven Baptist Church 345 E. Lake Rd. Mcdonough. Visitation is from 1-2 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.