Spence Lemonds, 51, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
He was born Jan. 8, 1970, in Monroe, to Carl Spence Lemonds and Cecelia Johnson Lemonds.
Survivors include his daughters, Tari Lemonds and Brittany Lemonds; brother and sister-in-law, Shane and Michele Lemonds; and seven grandchildren.
Graveside services began at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the Social Circle City Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Millwood officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe was in charge of the arrangements.
