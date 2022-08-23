Runelle Gunter Laseter, age of 91 of Monroe, passed away on Aug. 18, 2022.
She was born on August 7, 1931 to the late Ruby Breedlove Gunter and the late James Fred Gunter.
Surviving are husband, Max Laseter; daughter and son in law, Lisa and Ricky Brown; sons and daughter in law, Kevin Laseter, Randall and Sonya Laseter; sister, Mary Lena Rowland; brother, Fred Gunter, Jr.; seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday Aug, 22, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sandra Macht and the Rev. Todd Ware officiating.
