Imogene Bee Burrell joined her Heavenly Father, as well as her parents, William and Marion Burrell, and her sister, Renee Burrell Floyd, during the early morning hours of June 5, 2022, when she passed away unexpectedly.
She was born in Streator, IL on May 19, 1951. Her family moved to Miami, FL in 1958, where she resided until moving in 2003 to be closer to her family in Georgia. She was a long time employee of Barnett Bank in Florida and was employed at BB&T after moving to Georgia. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Snellville (now known as Church on Main).
Imogene is survived by her loving brother, Emerson (Betty) Burrell of Sharpsburg; her aunt, Veronica Bottrell of Kennesaw; her long-time companion, Charles Guthrie, of Monroe, and many loving cousins and wonderful friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at Church on Main, 2400 Main Street East, Snellville.
The Walton Tribune | June 18-19, 2022
Commented