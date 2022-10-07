James Raymond Bratcher went to be with Jesus on October 3, 2022. James was born in Floyd County, November 16, 1942.
He was the son of the late James Orren Bratcher and Mary Will Payne Bratcher. James grew up in Decatur, Georgia and graduated from South West Dekalb High School. James was married to Linda Willard Bratcher on October 5, 1962.
James served in the military with the Air Force branch for four years. He was a beloved husband, brother to Marianna and Darryl Hornan of Lake City, father of two, Jason and Sandy Bratcher of Oxford and Julie and Shane Henry of Adel. James had six grandchildren, Kasey Garcia of Loganville, Hannah and Tyler Barton of Monroe, Ansley and Matt Dobson of Dawsonville, Hunter Hudgins of Adel, Peyton Hudgins of Adel and Amelia Henry of Adel.
He was blessed with seven Great-grandchildren and many wonderful family and friends.
James was Mayor of Rutledge for a short term before his illness.
He was involved and loved any community he was a part of. James lived in Loganville for 20 years and Rutledge for 20 years.
He loved to fish and cheer on his Georgia Bulldogs.
He loved going to church and worshipping the Lord. He walked in so much mercy and grace with others and was loved by many. He will be truly missed.
There will be a celebration of life service in Madison, officiated by Pastor Stacey Carver. Information on Arrangements to follow.
