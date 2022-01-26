Robert “Bobby” Bryant Thomas Sr., 79 of Social Circle, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
He was born in Macon on July 15, 1942, to Troy Bryant Thomas and Kathryn Davis Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, the late Laura Jean Spires Thomas.
Surviving are his daughter, Monica Thomas; son and daughter-in-law, Robert Bryant Thomas Jr. and Sara Thomas; grandchildren, Carl Johnson, Victoria Thomas McDaniel, Savannah Thomas Van Galder, and Marci Jean Thomas; great-grandchild, Ellis McDaniel; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Miriam Carrow.
Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Shumate officiating.
Burial followed at Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington.
