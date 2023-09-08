Fredrick Gene Acuff, 91, of Bogart, entered heaven on Sept. 2, 2023.
Born in Indiana on Sept. 13, 1931, he was greeted at the gates of heaven by his parents George Acuff and Beryl Canada Acuff; two brothers, Bill and Buel and his first wife, Phyllis Jo Smith Acuff.
Gene leaves behind his wife, Marion; three children: Jo Shelly, Rod, and Taylor; grandchildren: Kari, Jim, Summer, and Dawn; seven great- grandchildren, and one great great-child; Marion’s four children: Julie and her husband Rick, Jennifer and her husband Charlie, Jon, and Jeremy; grandchildren: Jamie, Katie, Thomas, Alex, Luke, and Libby, and five great-grandchildren.
Gene served in the U.S. Army for two years. He began his education at Manhattan Christian College in Manhattan, Kansas. He later attended Kansas State University and received his Doctorate in Sociology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He taught at Phillips University at Enid Oklahoma.
Gene later became Department Head of Sociology at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He remained there until his retirement in 1987. Gene was married to the former Marion Bond West for 36 years.
Their romance began when Gene, who had lost his wife of 25 years, read an article written by Marion Bond West in Guideposts entitled, “How to Rise up Over Depression.” She too had lost her husband of 25 years.
A correspondence developed between Georgia and Oklahoma as did long telephone conversations. Marion soon realized Gene was someone quite special when he wrote, “I was mowing today in the field and spotted a killdeer in the grass nesting on her eggs. She wasn’t about to move so I carefully mowed around her.”
Gene’s tenderness melted Marion’s heart. Marion called him Dr. Acuff or professor for weeks. Finally, he said, “I love you, Marion,” to which she replied with a pounding heart, “Thank you.”
Gene came to know Jesus as a young boy while working in the potato garden with his beloved grandfather. He longed to preach at a little county church while teaching at Oklahoma State University. He served at Orlando Christian Church for 28 years. He also served at Mt, Vernon Christian Church in Monroe, Georgia for almost seven years after he and Marion married.
His passion was giving lemon meringue pies (not baked by Marion), freshly picked strawberries and Bibles (the Message version.) He painstakingly loaded his goodies in the back of his cherished station wagon for delivery.
Gene and Marion had recently moved to The Landing Senior Villages in Bogart. He and Marion enjoyed discussing leaving this life and entering New Life in Heaven.
A memorial service is planned for Sept. 13, 2023, his 92nd birthday at New Prospect Methodist Church at 11 a.m. 334 Prospect Church Road, Athens. The Rev, Tom Atkins and the Rev. Jerry Varnado will officiate. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Donations may be made to Advancing Native Missions (www.advancingnativemissions.com) or the Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org). Lord and Stephens, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements.
