Mary Rigsbee Lynam passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022 at her home in Monroe, Georgia surrounded by family and friends.
Mary was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Stewart and Gladys Rigsbee, sister of Bobbie Smith and Charlie Rigsbee.
While she spent the majority of her life in Durham, upon the death of her husband in 2010 Mary moved to Georgia to be with her son and his family. This move gave her the opportunity to spend more time with her grand girls as she loved nothing more than cheering them on from the sidelines. She quickly spread her generosity and kindness and made many new friends on which she has left a lasting impression. Mary was a graduate of Durham High School where she enjoyed performing as a majorette. After graduation, she attended business classes and put her skills to use in the family business, Rigsbee Tire Sales. She married her husband of 60 years, Marcus (Buddy) Lynam and created a beautiful family when she welcomed her two sons, Marcus and Michael.
She felt very blessed and worked diligently to give back her community. She served at Lakewood Baptist Church in Durham for many years in several different roles and later at Lystra Baptist Church in Chapel Hill.
She was a part of the North Carolina Literacy program and also served as a liaison for the state to ensure nursing home compliance. She was an administrator for the Merchants Charitable Association Foundation and many other organizations. She loved to serve and did it well and often. She was an avid reader that loved learning and was driven by a profound curiosity that kept her mind sharp until the end. She was an exceptional hostess known for her famous homemade rolls and always welcomed you with a smile and a word of encouragement. She was a friend to all. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Marcus “Buddy” Lynam and son Marcus “Mark” Lynam Jr. She is survived by her son Michael Lynam, wife Lisa and two grand girls Lauren and Olivia Lynam. She is coming back to Durham, the only place she ever truly called home. Arrangements are as follows: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. Visitation at Hall-Wynne Funeral Home, 1113 W. Main Street, Durham, NC. 27701 with a Chapel Service at 11 a.m. The family asks in lieu of flowers, consider gifts in memory to: Doster Manor Senior Care Home, 3501 Windfield Terrace, Monroe, GA. 30655.
