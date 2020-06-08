Joseph William Walker Jr., 74, of Winder, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Joseph was born in Opelika, Alabama, on March 19, 1946, to Joseph William Walker and Bessie Boss Walker. Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Peggy Walker.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Heather Walker, Johnny and Suann Walker; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Doug Jordan; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service began at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Social Circle City Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Canuel officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented