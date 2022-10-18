Jean Boozer, 94, of Monroe, passed away on Oct. 12 2022.
A graveside service was held at Monday, Oct, 17, 2022 at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain.
Jean was born in Monroe but grew up mostly in DeKalb County Clarkston area. She loved singing, track and field and family time.
She graduated from Clarkston High and was an entrepreneur.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Samuel J. Boozer; mother and father, Milton and Maggie Perkins; infant son, James Gregory Boozer; grandson, George Nathan Saloom; great-grandson, Kaleb George James Saloom; brothers, Carlton and Lamar and sister, Lurline Perkins Patterson. Jean is survived by her daughter, Deborah B. Saloom, husband, B. George Saloom; son, Mark A. Boozer; son, A. Keith Boozer, wife, Susan C. Boozer; grandchildren, Preston and Jan Saloom, Andy and Tracy Boozer, Jeannie Boozer, Craig and Julia Boozer; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brennan and Blake Saloom, Zane and Kellie Boozer, Cole Boozer and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Longleaf Hospice and Palliative Care, 1160 Monticello St. SW, Suite 200, Covington, GA 30014 or to Orchard Assisted Living of Athens, 2750 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606.
The family received friends on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Tim Stewart Funeral in Monroe.
