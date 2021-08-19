Marion Howard Stapp, 83, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
He was born in Social Circle on Aug. 14, 1937, to Dora Bell Doster Stapp and Amber Augustus Stapp.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, the late Michelle Stapp.
He is survived by his wife, Inez Stapp; sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Ginger Stapp of Loganville, and Sean and Sherry Stapp of Monroe; sisters-in-law, Ruth Stapp of Lake Oconee and Gene Stapp of Social Circle; and grandchildren, Harley Stapp, Josh Stapp, Amber Stapp and Grace Stapp.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Matt Watson officiating.
Burial followed at the Prospect United Methodist Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
