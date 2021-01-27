Joe Branson Bradley Sr., 94, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Piedmont Walton Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.
Joe was born in Greene County, Georgia, on June 5, 1926, to Stella Smith Bradley and William Dennis Bradley. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Louise; and his nine siblings.
Joe is survived by his loving children, Barbara Head (Ronnie), Richard Brake (Carol), Tommy Brake (Zora), Joe Bradley Jr. (Susan), Linda Morse (William), and Dennis Bradley (Sally). He was blessed with 16 wonderful grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
After finishing high school, Joe worked the family farm in Greensboro before joining the U.S. Army, serving from 1945-49. He returned home to Greensboro, working on the family farm while attending the University of Georgia. During this time, he also met and married Desma Louise Little, his wife of more than 60 years.
In 1954 he earned a bachelor’s degree, in 1959 a Master of Education and in 1971 an Educational Specialist degree, all from the University of Georgia.
He began his teaching career in Tignall, Georgia, where he taught vocational agriculture and coached the boys basketball team to an undefeated season. Next, he moved the family to Dawsonville as the vocational agriculture teacher. He started the FFA program, mentoring students into leadership positions. He was elected to the position of county school superintendent. Under his leadership, the Dawson County schools added a kindergarten program as well as many athletics programs.
In 1969 Joe and his family moved to Monroe, where he began his tenure as the County School Superintendent. This was a tumultuous time of social unrest and change. Over the years many students and teachers have attributed their success in life to his mentorship.
Joe and Louise’s love of the game of golf began when they moved to Monroe. He also served on the board of Monroe Golf and Country Club and facilitated an expansion. After his retirement in 1988, he took up riding motorcycles and enjoyed boating on Lake Oconee. He was an avid card player with friends and family. Many holiday and Sunday dinners were always followed by a fun time playing cards.
Joe also was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Monroe, teaching sunday School and serving on the finance committee.
After the passing of Louise, Joe was blessed to meet Martha Hansen at a senior citizen event. They developed a very special friendship. Joe moved his membership to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe where Martha was a life-long member. He enjoyed many years of Sunday school, church and social activities with Martha.
Everyone who knew Joe has fond memories of his lending a helping hand, loving family, and mostly his stories and jokes. He had a natural talent to elicit a laugh or smile.
Due to the pandemic, the family held a private service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that a donation be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe in memory of Joe at 500 Breedlove Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.
