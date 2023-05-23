Donald Ray Smith, 69, of Thomaston, died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Smith was born on Nov. 26, 1953, in Upson County, to the late Willie Thomas Smith and the late Ruby Estelle Cleveland Smith.
He worked at McKee Food Distribution-Little Debbie for 28 years, prior to that he worked at Smith Country Store on Hannah's Mill Road as a meat cutter, and AL Williams Insurance and Investment. Donald was an avid golfer and a member of Monroe Golf and Country Club, and president of the board. He graduated from Yatesville High School in 1971 and was on the basketball team.
Mr. Smith was a member of Christ Chapel Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband and the best daddy, and granddaddy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Hugh Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Verna Smith of Thomaston, daughters, Kelli (Tony) Bailey of Thomaston, Krystal Smith of Thomaston, Katie (Luke) Heinrich of Thomaston, step-daughter, Trudy Kelly of St. Simons Island, step-sons, Kevin (Kristin) Anthony of Monroe, Michael Anthony of Monroe, brothers, Hulet (Peggy) Smith Sr. of Thomaston, Kenneth Smith of Seattle, WA., eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ Chapel Zebulon at 68 Old Zebulon Rd. Zebulon GA. 30295 or the ALS Association at www.als.org.
The Walton Tribune | May 24, 2023
