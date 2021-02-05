Gailya Rentz Raines, 86, of Monroe, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1934, in Pasco County, Florida, to Harry Hughes and Juanita Ione Rentz.
Upon graduating from Pasco County High, she moved to Georgia and attended Tift College, where she obtained a degree in education. From 1954 to 1988, she taught students throughout Georgia. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year in 1979, 1984 and 1988 before retiring from Trickum Middle School in Lilburn.
She remained busy during her retirement years volunteering in her community and serving her beloved Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, where she taught the Harmony Sunday school class for over 30 years, founded an adult literacy program, held several positions in the J.O.Y. Club and served on numerous other committees. Gailya was proud to represent Georgia as Mother of the Year in 2005 through the American Mothers Association.
Gailya is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, William Thomas Raines; daughter Sheryl McHugh (Jimmy) of Monroe; son Tom Raines Jr. (Ronda) of Dacula; daughter Sandra Martino (Chuck) of Virginia; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: sister Wanda Palmer (Danny) of Maryland and brother Kline Rentz (Lana) of Louisiana, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is grateful for the care received by wonderful caregivers and for the many friends that showered her with cards and calls during her lengthy illness. While her accolades were many and she left a special imprint on all she encountered, we are most grateful for her willingness to serve her husband, children and grandchildren. Her legacy is one to be cherished.
Due to the pandemic, the memorial service held on Sunday, Feb. 7, will be for immediate family. Flowers may be sent to Bill Head Funeral Home in Tucker, or donations may be made in her honor to Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.
