William Thomas Raines, 92, of Monroe — husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather — journeyed home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
He was born on March 3, 1930, in Monroe County, Georgia, to George Thomas and Mamie Ruth Raines and was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 68 years, Gailya Rentz Raines.
Tom was a 1948 graduate of Mary Persons High School. He is survived by three loving and devoted children, Sheryl McHugh (Jimmy) of Monroe, Tom Raines Jr. of Dacula, and Sandra Martino (Chuck) of Virginia. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Other survivors include sister Mary Calhoun of Monroe, Georgia; in-laws Wanda Palmer (Danny) of Maryland and Kline Rentz (Lana) of Louisiana, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is so very grateful for the care received by wonderful caregivers throughout the years.
Mr. Raines worked for Georgia Natural Gas/Atlanta Gas Light for 43 years. He worked his way from service technician to vice president at retirement. Upon retiring he enjoyed spending time with family and restoring old cars especially his 1930 Model A. He will be forever remembered for his kindness, generosity and if you listened closely his wonderfully dry sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 3, at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held prior to service from 1-2 p.m. and interment will follow at Monroe Memorial Gardens in Forsyth, Georgia.
Flowers may be sent to Bill Head Funeral Home in Tucker, Georgia, or donations may be made to Harmony Grove UMC, 50 Harmony Grove Road, Lilburn, GA 30047.
