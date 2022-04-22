The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Helen D. Ellison was held Friday, April 22, 2022, at Lighthouse World Outreach Center, 609 Gene Bell Road, Monroe, Georgia 30655.
The Rev. Raymond Hardy, senior pastor, officiated.
Interment followed at Hill Haven Memorial Garden, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe.
Family and loved ones took part in a visitation on Thursday, April 21, at Tri-Cities Funeral Home.
Professional funeral services were entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 6861 Main Street, Lithonia, Ga. 30058.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Ellison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented