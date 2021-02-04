Garland Patrick Breedlove, age 91, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
He was born in Walton County on Jan. 14, 1930, to Mattie Grace Patrick Breedlove and Henry Earl Breedlove.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, the late Cecilia Sims; and brothers, the late Wayne Breedlove and the late Marion “Tank” Breedlove.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Parham Breedlove; daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Eddie Partain and Susan and Tony Ferguson, all of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Sheila McElwaney of Monroe; sister, Mary Grace Rice of Monroe; brother, Henry “Zekie” Breedlove of Monroe; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Good Hope Christian Church cemetery with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented