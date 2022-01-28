Carolyn Virginia Brown Killingsworth, 92, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe.
Burial will follow at the Harmony Baptist Church cemetery.
Ms. Killingsworth was born in Monroe on June 23, 1929, to Walter Lee Brown Sr. and Daisy Malcom Brown. She lived most of her life in Atlanta and retired from the banking industry, having worked for C&S Bank, NationsBank and Bank of America. She was a member of the Masonic Eastern Star and very involved with the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and loved trips to the beach. Carolyn loved reading, crossword puzzles and enjoyed playing cards, especially poker.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Killingsworth; a grandson, Noel Benton, three brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include her son, Willis Benton (Tommie) of Eatonton; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
