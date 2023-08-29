Jim Rivers, 87, of Monroe passed away on Aug. 22, 2023. He was born on July 3, 1936.
Surviving are wife, Mary Ann Rivers; daughters and son-in-law: Linda Rivers Lindsey, Angie Rivers Epstein (Doug); grandchildren: Joshua Lindsey (Julie), Ben Epstein and Anna Epstein.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at The First Presbyterian Church of Monroe with Dr. Richard Jones officiating. Interment followed later that afternoon at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | August 30, 2023
