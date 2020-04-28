Brenda Diane Bradshaw Brownlee, 68, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
She was born in Monroe on July 19, 1951, to Jake Bradshaw and Leila Pearl Peppers Bradshaw. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 39 years, the late Travis Leon Brownlee; and late brother, Jackie Bradshaw.
Surviving are her son, Michael Brownlee, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny and Louise Bradshaw and Randy, all of Monroe.
A graveside service began at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements.
