Dorothea (Dottie) Gippert, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on May 15, 2023.
Dottie was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Aug. 18, 1933 to the late Irene Katona Leete and the late Raymond I. Leete. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James D. Ironside, Jr. Ernest Craig and Frank Gippert.; brothers-in-law, John Fogg and Steven Csutor.
Surviving members of the family are daughter, Susan Whiten; sons and daughter-in-law, James (Scott) and Janice Ironside, Greg Ironside; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marge and Tommy Haggerty, Annette Fogg, Frances and Phil Colvard, Judith Csutor; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Claudia Leete; grandchildren, Jeremy and Tobi Whiten, Beth Pendergraft, Edward and Daryl Jean Kaahui, Bronson and Elivra Kaahui, Brittany Kaahui; great grandchildren, Taylor Chaffin, Aubrey Whiten, Amber Whiten, London Pendergraft, Ashley Whiten, Blaze and Brielle Kaahui.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, May 18. 2023 at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Storms officiating. A gathering of friends and family preceded the memorial service on the same day in the sanctuary of Harmony Baptist Church.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | May 20-21, 2023
