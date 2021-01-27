Billy Musselwhite, 81, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
He was born in Eudora, Arkansas, on July 28, 1939, to Stella Craven Musselwhite and Otto Musselwhite, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Pepper Musselwhite; daughter, Debra Bel of Cotati, California; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Tina Musselwhite of Monroe, and Mark and Dori Musselwhite of Gainesville; and grandchildren, Jason Bel, Nicholas Bel, Jordan Bel, Jeff Musselwhite, Kyle Musselwhite, Mae Musselwhite Mosher.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 1025 Church with the Rev. Tommy Fountain officiating. A visitation will be held before the service from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 1025 Church at P.O. Box 641 Monroe, GA 30655.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented