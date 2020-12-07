Wilton Sidney Childs, 89, of Loganville, Georgia, passed Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at peace and with the promise of eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home located at 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.
The U.S. Navy granted military honors at Corinth Memorial Gardens following the service. The Rev. Rusty Ruark will officiate.
Mr. Childs was a deacon of the Loganville Baptist Church and enjoyed serving the Lord in many ways as a strong devoted Christian man. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and was married for 59 years to his late wife, Betty Banister Childs.
Mr. Childs was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and retired from AT&T after 39 years.
He is survived by his children, Gloria and Bart Gregory of Oxford and Randall and Pam Childs of Loganville; grandchildren, Melissa Ethridge of Monroe, Christy Ethridge of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Brandon and Lauren Childs of Athens, Kevin and Kristen Childs of Statham, and Corey Childs of Loganville; sisters, Joyce Jones of Tucker, Nancy Jo Payne of Lexington, and Linda Madden of Elberton; and brother, Roger Childs of Elberton.
He is proceeded in death by his late sister, Francis Myrtle Barrett.
Should you choose an alternative to flowers, donations may be made in memory of Wilton Sidney Childs to Loganville Baptist Church at P.O. Box 1793, Loganville, GA 30052.
