Benjamin Franklin Odorizzi Jr., 78, of Monroe, the beloved husband of 36 years to Betty Joyce Odorizzi, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 23, at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home in Stockbridge. Burial followed at Fairview Memory Gardens.
He was born Dec. 27, 1942, in Clayton, New Mexico, the son of Mildred Easley and Ben Odorizzi Sr. of Boise City, Oklahoma. Ben was raised in the small town of Kenton, Oklahoma, by his grandparents, Ruby and Miller Easley.
After graduating high school and serving two years in the U.S. Army, he embarked on a lifetime career with Fred Jones Remanufacturing, a subsidiary of Ford Motor Co. In retirement, he and his wife moved to Monroe and enjoyed a beautiful home in the country with their dog, Leo.
Ben was a model train enthusiast and ham radio operator, and he enjoyed woodworking. He was actively involved at his church in Monroe, where he had many friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Betty Koch of El Paso, Texas, and a grandson, Michael Vining of Morrow.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Rebecca Walker of Houston; daughter, Donna Lee, and her husband, Todd; grandsons, Travis and Nate Lee of Phoenix; stepdaughter, Deborah Vining and her husband, Mike, of Morrow; stepson, Terry Alexander, and his wife, Arlene, of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Jamie Sheffield (Gene), Talina Alexander and her sister; and a host of great-grandchildren and loving family and friends.
