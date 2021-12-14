Sara Lee Armistead Moon, 71, of Walnut Grove, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
She was born in Morgan County on July 24, 1950, but lived in Walton County most of her life. She was a daughter of the late George and Sara Farmer Armistead and a granddaughter of the late Rosie Lee Armistead, who lovingly raised her.
Sara was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and retired as a bus driver for the Walton County School District. She loved God, life, flowers and working in her greenhouse and garden. But most of all, Sara loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they adored her. Sara’s kind heart and infectious smile will be missed by all of those who loved her.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Lynn Moon; her baby sister, Reba Armistead; and her brother, George Armistead.
She is survived by her loving family including daughters, Charlotte Ellis (Shannon Duck), Holly Boss (Michael), and Kelly Chambers (Walter); sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Lonnie Blackmon; brother, Calvin Armistead; grandchildren; Tiffanie Broach (Justin), John Platt Jr. (Haley), Lindsey Queen (Zach), Derick Platt, Brittanie Hardman (Brian), Hunter Bentley (Kirstin), Chris Platt, and Bo and Brady Boss; and great-grandchildren, Bristol Hardman, Bailey Broach, Brianne Hardman, Bentley Queen, Addison and Zoey Platt, Maddy Queen, Piper Platt, and Everett Bentley.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lonnie Blackmon officiating.
Burial will follow at the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church cemetery.
