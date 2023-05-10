Carlin Faye Marsee, 62, of Monroe, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2023, after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer’s.
Carlin was born in Vidor, Texas on Aug. 11, 1960, the daughter of Jackie Joseph Bendo and Ernestine (Smith) Fontenot.
In her early years, Carlin was a basketball star that reached the Sweet 16 of the Louisiana State Championship playoffs with her Pitkin High School team and was crowned Rodeo Queen for the city of Leesville, Louisiana. Carlin left an amazing legacy of family and friends, and she positively impacted many lives.
Carlin was a lifelong teacher, coach, and mentor to many. Over her 30-year career in education, Carlin helped and guided numerous people within the school system, her church, and her community. She always felt the urge to help others achieve their dreams.
Carlin was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Keith Bendo. She is survived by her husband, James Lon Marsee Jr (Jamie); her son, James Lon Marsee III (Jake); her son, Dr. Thomas Donghyun Kim (Tom); her daughter, Laura Atchley (Marsee) Grieco; her son-in-law, Alexander Carmine Grieco (Alex); and her grandson, William Alexander Grieco. Carlin is also survived by her mother, Ernestine (Smith) Fontenot; her father, Jackie Joseph Bendo; her sister, Jacklyn Christine Bendo; and her brother, Jackie Daniel Bendo (Danny).
Carlin loved spending time with her family and teaching them about the world and new experiences. She considered her children and grandchild her greatest blessing.
Services will be held at First Christian Church, located at 206 S. Hammond Dr, Monroe, on May 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. Pastor Tony Dyer will deliver the Eulogy.
The Walton Tribune | May 10, 2023
