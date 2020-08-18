Today, I am the bearer of sad news. Our airport community has lost a great man and staunch supporter of aviation.
Wayne Parks devoted his life to keeping pilots safe and has now lost a long-term battle with leukemia. For over 26 years Wayne ran WHP Aviation Inc. at the Monroe Airport and prior to that worked in the Service Department of Epps Aviation at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
He is survived by a daughter, brother, sister, grandchildren and his loving wife, Sandra.
Please remember Sandra in your prayers. Sandra and Wayne were one of the most devoted couples I have ever known and the coming weeks and months will be bitter sweet missing her dear Wayne but knowing he is in the arms of a loving God.
In lieu of flowers Sandra has requested remembrances to Gibbs Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 249, Bostwick, GA 30623. Please mark your remembrance in care of the Wayne Parks Building Fund
A private family graveside service is scheduled.
Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, www.mayeswarddobbins.com, 770-943-1511.
