Tyler Grant Morrison, 37, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1984, in Anderson, South Carolina, to Larry Morrison, who precedes him in death, and Kathy McElroy Morrison.
Surviving are his daughter, Whitney Morrison; son, Austin Morrison; mother, Kathy Morrison; brother, Jesse Morrison; and nephew, Brantley Morrison.
Funeral services began at noon Monday, July 12, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Armour officiating.
Burial followed at Westlawn Cemetery.
