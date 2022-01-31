David Eugene Burt, 59, of Rutledge, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1962, to Brenda Underwood Burt and Eugene Burt, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Burt; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne Burt and Eddie Smith; special friend, Cathy Griffith; nieces and nephews, Ashley and Ron Carlson, and Joseph and Megan Smith; and great-nephew, Constance Smith.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Harrell officiating. Burial followed at the Social Circle City Cemetery.
