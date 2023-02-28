Dorothy Ann Pope, 83, of Monroe, passed away on Feb. 25, 2023.
She was born in Eufaula, AL on Sept. 19, 1939. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, the late Eugene (Gene) Pope.
Surviving are, daughters and sons in law, Sherri and Buddy Russell of Loganville, Gina and Rick Gelinas of Monroe, Daphne and Ellis McGeorge of Loganville; grandchildren, Hope and Steve Johnson, Dillon McGeorge, Emilee Russell, Andrew Gelinas; great grandchildren, Lilly Johnson and Vann Johnson.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, March 1, at noon at the 1025 Church with the Rev. Tommy Fountain officiating. Visitation is Wednesday, March 1, at the 1025 Church from 10 a.m. until noon.
Mrs. Dorothy Pope loved her family and church faithfully since she gave her life to the Lord as a young wife and mother in the early sixties. She was a charter member of 1025 Church (formerly Grace Baptist Church) in Monroe.
She served faithfully in several ministries within the church throughout her life.
She especially had a passion for outreach to people in her church and community.
She also loved bargain shopping, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She will be deeply missed.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | March 1, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.