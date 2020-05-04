Mary Willene Batchelor Farmer, 83, of Good Hope, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was born in Hoschton on June 5, 1936, to Hoyt Batchelor and Willie Mae Roberts Batchelor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Thomas Walker Farmer; and her sister, the late Betty Orr.
Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Carol Johnson of Madison and Pam and Mylon “Pete” Griffith of Cumming; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Gloria Farmer of Good Hope, Tim Farmer of Monroe, Darryl and Beth Farmer of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Kerry and Janet Farmer of Monticello; sister and brothers-in-law, Bonnie and David Brown of Madison, and Henry “Bo” Orr of Monroe; brothers and sister-in-law, Olin Batchelor of Dacula and Bill and Glenda Batchelor of Snellville; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A Graveside service began at 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Braswell Holiness Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gloria Farmer officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.