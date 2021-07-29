Clarence Dayton Smith, 93, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Dayton was preceded in death in 2019 by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Lambert Smith.
He is survived by his two sisters, Betty and Marie, and by four children: Steven of Clarkesville, Douglas (Lisa) of Social Circle, Brian of Atlanta, and Clayton (Robin) of Social Circle. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Kennedy Smith of Athens and Emma and Davis Smith of Social Circle.
Dayton was born in LaGrange, the eldest of three children of O.C. and Cleva Smith. He graduated from high school in Manchester, Georgia, and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1952. While at Tech he participated in the Air Force ROTC program. After graduation he served in the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
Dayton had a long career in the textile industry and began a second career in the 1980s as a wholesale nursery owner/operator.
The family had a private service. Those who wish to make a memorial donation are encouraged do so to the charity of their choice.
Commented