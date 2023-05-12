Terry Sims, 61, of Bogart, passed away on May 6, 2023. He was born on Aug. 12, 1961 to the late Theo Sterling Sims and Ardell Lord Sims Shaw. He was preceded in death by his brothers: the late Jeffrey Sims and the late Tracy Lynn Sims.
Surviving are mother: Ardell Sims Shaw and brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Susan Sims.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment followed at Westlawn Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | May 13-14, 2023
