Larry Johnson was born on May 2, 1939, and was a son of Roger C. Johnson and Beulah Adams.
He was a native of Douglas, Georgia, and attended Coffee County High School, where he was a member of the first track team that went to the state meet, in 1956. Upon graduation, he attended Mercer University and the University of Georgia and graduated from Southern Technical Institute in industrial engineering and industrial management.
Larry went to work for Oxford Industries on June 15, 1959. He progressively moved through positions in the Slacks Division first in Monroe, Commerce and Lawrenceville, then back to Monroe where he was promoted to vice president of manufacturing. In 1978, Larry was named president of Oxford Slacks. He was then also elected group vice president of Oxford Industries, where he retired after 45 years.
Larry was a Monroe Rotary Club member who served as president in 1995 and 1996. He was a member of Southeastern Apparel and Textiles Manufactures, serving on the board of directors for three years. Larry was also a member of and served on the board of directors of the Monroe Golf and Country Club. Larry served on the board of directors of the Sandestin Hilton from 2001 to 2018 and was president for 5 years. He attended First Baptist Church of Monroe.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Roger C. Johnson Jr. and Ronald Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Johnson; children, Chris Johnson, Connie and Scott Dunmire and Chad Johnson; grandchildren, Lauren and Harrison Dunmire, Kayla, and Whitley and Michael Johnson; and sisters and brother- in-law, Kay Erickson and Vicky and Walter Huckaby.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Monroe at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Monroe.
Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements.
