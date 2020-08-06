Bobbie Jean Austin, 77, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Born in Walhalla, South Carolina, Mrs. Austin was a daughter of the late Robert Louis Sims and Pearl Gladys Barnett Sims.
She retired from Athens Regional Medical Center as a nurse. Bobbie’s true passion was being an artist and she was a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in graphic arts.
Survivors include her three children, Elizabeth Austin Vardi of Chapin, South Carolina, Melinda Austin (Michael) Ward of Bogart and Robert Marshall (Angela) Austin of Acworth; sisters, Grace Kane of Houston and Ann Brown of Trenton, South Carolina, and eight grandchildren.
Services will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts, 205 S. Broad St., Monroe, GA 30655.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. Online: www.lordandstephens.com.
