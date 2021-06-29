Devonne Joseph Neal Sr., 46, of Monroe, passed suddenly on Friday, June 25, 2021, while at home.
Devonne leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 20 years, Melissa Neal; five children, Devonne Joseph Neal Jr., Jaden Neal, Skylan Neal, Maddox Neal and Livia Neal; mother, Janice Jackson of Buckhead; sisters, Kristin Scott, Jenay Fortune and Danielle Scott, all of Buckhead, and Kristen Walcott and Taylor Neal, both of Stone Mountain; brothers, Jamel Parris of Buckhead and Matthew Neal and Zachary Neal, both of Stone Mountain; maternal grandmother, Livia Jackson of Palm Bay, Florida; stepmother, Cheryl Jeremiah of Stone Mountain; mother-in-law, Elisabeth and Robby Hughes of Braselton; father-in-law, Larry and Peggy Thomas of Snellville; sisters-in-law, Jessica Mason of Cumming, Jennifer Kilgore of Loganville, and Lindsey Hughes of Lexington, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Chris Hughes of Braselton; and other relatives and friends.
Devonne was preceded in death by his father, Herman Neal.
The service honoring the life of Devonne Neal will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to P4 Childhood Cancer Foundation – Kids Deserve a Fighting Chance at www.p4foundation.org, or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1775 The Exchange SE, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339-2016 (770-916-9474) on online at www.georgia.wish.org, in memory of Devonne J. Neal Sr.
Private condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 W., Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented