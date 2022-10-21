Bennie Ray (B.R.) Anderson Sr., 87, passed away suddenly on Sept. 6, 2022.
He was born on April 22, 1935, to the late Carey Wilson Anderson Sr. and Della Mae (Roberts)Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bennie Ray (Ben) Anderson Jr., his brother, Carey Wilson Anderson Jr., sister, Margaret Bryant, and his in-laws Raymond and Clara Belle Laseter.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Kate Anderson; daughter, Claire A. (Tim) Treadwell; grandchildren, Brandie Lee Anderson and Ben Anderson Ill; great-grandchildren, Caleigh, Abigail, Bray, Joey and Hunter and his sisters, Mary Jean Barnes and Thelma Anderson.
Bennie Ray was a phenomenal man. He was family oriented, whether eating meals together, riding the golf cart, playing games, helping with homework, trips to Waffle House, Golden Corral, Longhorns, Starbucks and Krispy Kreme, watching TV and movies, or picking up from school, he was always there. Nothing made him more proud with the biggest smile than to hear the words “Daddy” and “Granddaddy.” In his words, “I didn't spoil them, they spoiled me.”
He was a hard-working man, he never shied away from work. To him, it was not a job because he enjoyed what he did every day. He wore many hats, had lots of vision, dreams, and adventures during his time with us.
He drove a gas truck for Stephens Oil Company, hauled milk, farmed, operated the cotton gin for Johnny Byrd in Youth, and owned the cotton gin in Social Circle. He also owned Walton Bonded Warehouse, WMOQ/WKUN radio, owned and operated B. R. Anderson Co., Inc., as well as The
Great Walton Railroad and Hartwell Railroad. Over the many years, he found it was a blessing to have so many good men and women working in his businesses. He never was one to say employee- everyone worked together. His work motto was, "I will never ask you to do anything I wouldn't do myself."
He was a long time previous member of the Social Circle Lions Club. He served on the Social Circle Board of Education and the Walton County Board of Commissioners as District 4 Commissioner. He later became Chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners where he gave countless hours and in his best ability to increase and provide services, add improvements, and serve all the citizens of Walton County. He served on committees, assisted at fundraisers, and helped wherever he was needed at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
Bennie Ray was a devoted Husband, Daddy, Granddaddy, Brother, Uncle, loyal friend, father figure, and teacher to so many. There are not enough words to describe his character: amazing, always a smile, cute, humorous, faithful, kind, generous, remarkable, caring, generous, happy, interesting, courageous, determined, and wise. He was not a man tall in stature but a giant in heart. He was a legend in his own time.
His service was held on Sep. 10, 2022, in the chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Wills officiating. Interment was at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 526 GA Highway 11 South, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
The Walton Tribune | October 22-23, 2022
